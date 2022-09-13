The name Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.60, up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $11.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383622 shares were traded. IOVA reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IOVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares for $6.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 500,000 shares of IOVA for $3,215,500 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 8,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Rothbaum Wayne P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $6.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,384,550 and bolstered with 7,567,333 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IOVA traded 3.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.02M. Shares short for IOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 16.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.69% and a Short% of Float of 13.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.53 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.53 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.16 and $-2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.45. EPS for the following year is $-2.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $-1.63 and $-2.82.