The name Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Tilray Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.49, up 2.65% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14138740 shares were traded. TLRY reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TLRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On November 18, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on November 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,128,015 led to the insider holds 6,924,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,081,675 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 7,624,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4685.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TLRY traded 25.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 580.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 561.78M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 72.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 69.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.