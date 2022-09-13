There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) can be one of them

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed the day trading at 710.74 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $724.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-13.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058867 shares were traded. REGN reached its highest trading level at $723.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $707.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $851 from $625 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $536 to $675.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $630.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Bassler Bonnie L sold 609 shares for $741.00 per share. The transaction valued at 451,269 led to the insider holds 1,082 shares of the business.

Bassler Bonnie L sold 2,558 shares of REGN for $1,780,355 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 1,082 shares after completing the transaction at $696.00 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, RYAN ARTHUR F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $582.37 each. As a result, the insider received 58,237 and left with 19,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $754.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 607.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 632.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REGN traded about 671.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REGN traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 2.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13.46 and a low estimate of $7.46, while EPS last year was $27.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.84, with high estimates of $14.46 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $54.22 and $37.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $43.05. EPS for the following year is $43.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $48.26 and $36.75.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $-45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.07B, down -27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $10.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.