There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) can be one of them

The closing price of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) was 3.27 for the day, down -4.11% from the previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037702 shares were traded. SUNW reached its highest trading level at $3.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUNW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Colliers Securities on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Bonfigt Jason Lee bought 1,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,810 led to the insider holds 141,358 shares of the business.

Morris Gaylon bought 10,000 shares of SUNW for $19,000 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 230,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Bonfigt Jason Lee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,750 and bolstered with 140,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNW has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5454.

Shares Statistics:

SUNW traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.71M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.67, compared to 3.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.87% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.7M to a low estimate of $28.7M. As of the current estimate, Sunworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.17M, an estimated increase of 405.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.45M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $405.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.15M, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.6M and the low estimate is $159.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.