There is a good chance Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) closed at 0.39 in the last session, down -2.88% from day before closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214923 shares were traded. AGRX reached its highest trading level at $0.4032 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3825.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2018, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 64,343 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 5,734,560 shares of AGRX for $4,874,376 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 21,654,485 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $50.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1175.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGRX traded on average about 11.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.65M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 772.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 481.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-3.94, with high estimates of $-3.94 and low estimates of $-3.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.17 and $-2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.17. EPS for the following year is $-0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.83 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22M to a low estimate of $1.22M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160k, an estimated increase of 1,000.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84M, an increase of 62.80% less than the figure of $1,000.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1M, up 116.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.26M and the low estimate is $20.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 127.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.