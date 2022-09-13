There is a good chance ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) closed at 1.28 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8788338 shares were traded. WISH reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WISH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on March 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $4 previously.

On December 02, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on October 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Szulczewski Piotr sold 725,226 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 936,267 led to the insider holds 44,239,711 shares of the business.

Szulczewski Piotr sold 1,000,000 shares of WISH for $1,217,700 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 44,964,937 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Szulczewski Piotr, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 520,485 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 634,888 and left with 45,964,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1265.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WISH traded on average about 12.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 667.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.82M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 58.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 45.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.