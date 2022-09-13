There is a good chance Eventbrite Inc. (EB) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $7.69 in the most recent trading day, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) closed at 8.05, up 4.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2921313 shares were traded. EB reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $18.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Sagi Vivek sold 27,377 shares for $15.69 per share. The transaction valued at 429,519 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sagi Vivek sold 16,500 shares of EB for $264,390 on Feb 16. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 27,377 shares after completing the transaction at $16.02 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Sagi Vivek, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $15.48 each. As a result, the insider received 386,900 and left with 43,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $22.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.27M. Shares short for EB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.87, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 14.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.57.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $73.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $68.04M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.89M, an estimated increase of 36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.29M, an increase of 31.30% less than the figure of $36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.56M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $286.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.13M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $381.9M and the low estimate is $330M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.