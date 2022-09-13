There is a good chance Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at 1.61 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1177231 shares were traded. GOTU reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOTU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $2.60.

CLSA Downgraded its Underperform to Sell on July 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8053.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOTU traded on average about 3.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.55M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 15.68M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $107.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.72M to a low estimate of $81.72M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -63.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $984.12M, down -72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.16M and the low estimate is $201.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.