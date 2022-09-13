There is a good chance Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.12 in the most recent trading day, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) closed at 2.17, up 2.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5708928 shares were traded. LYG reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lloyds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3521.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.83B. Insiders hold about 81.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LYG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.