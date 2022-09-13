There is a good chance Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $13.27 in the most recent trading day, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at 13.60, up 2.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261455 shares were traded. RXRX reached its highest trading level at $13.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On September 21, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2021, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Gibson Christopher sold 2,500 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 26,255 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 36,566 shares of RXRX for $377,944 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 549,262 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Larson Tina Marriott, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $12.60 each. As a result, the insider received 201,637 and left with 295,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 125.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $29.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 172.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.31M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.99M with a Short Ratio of 15.44, compared to 13.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 13.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.57. EPS for the following year is $-1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.24 and $-2.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.6M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55M, an estimated increase of 111.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.53M, an increase of 118.20% over than the figure of $111.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 336.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.