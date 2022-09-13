There is a good chance Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) closed at 11.43 in the last session, up 4.86% from day before closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128941 shares were traded. SRAD reached its highest trading level at $11.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SRAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On April 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 129.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $28.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SRAD traded on average about 223.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 151.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 296.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.37M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 26.67, compared to 5.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.22M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $828.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $839.53M and the low estimate is $820.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.