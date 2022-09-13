There Is Still Room For Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) was 19.94 for the day, up 6.18% from the previous closing price of $18.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3595807 shares were traded. CRK reached its highest trading level at $19.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.23.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when TURNER JIM L bought 50,000 shares for $18.34 per share. The transaction valued at 917,195 led to the insider holds 265,805 shares of the business.

FOSTER MORRIS E bought 14,000 shares of CRK for $243,410 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 130,084 shares after completing the transaction at $17.39 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, McGough Patrick, who serves as the Vice President of Operations of the company, bought 28,800 shares for $14.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 427,968 and bolstered with 92,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94.

Shares Statistics:

CRK traded an average of 3.71M shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.79M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 10.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 02, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $4.07, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.84 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $789M to a low estimate of $422.1M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.69M, an estimated increase of 66.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.64M, an increase of 67.80% over than the figure of $66.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.