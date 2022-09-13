There Is Still Room For Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) closed the day trading at 20.16 up 10.71% from the previous closing price of $18.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172523 shares were traded. MNTK reached its highest trading level at $20.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.38.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNTK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Montauk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTK has reached a high of $18.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNTK traded about 481.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNTK traded about 310.67k shares per day. A total of 141.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.79M. Insiders hold about 71.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.13M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.4M and the low estimate is $216.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.