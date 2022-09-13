There Is Still Room For TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed the day trading at 4.42 up 6.76% from the previous closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161568 shares were traded. TTI reached its highest trading level at $4.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when SULLIVAN WILLIAM D sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 per share. The transaction valued at 713,945 led to the insider holds 233,369 shares of the business.

O’Brien Richard D sold 25,000 shares of TTI for $95,622 on Nov 05. The VP-Finance & Global Controller now owns 197,677 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6862.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTI traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTI traded about 813.98k shares per day. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.41M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $134.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.3M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.33M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.42M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.9M and the low estimate is $563M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.