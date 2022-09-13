There Is Still Room For Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed the day trading at 38.11 up 64.98% from the previous closing price of $23.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15622602 shares were traded. VTYX reached its highest trading level at $41.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.86.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTYX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On May 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 625,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,410,303 shares of the business.

venBio Global Strategic Fund I bought 312,500 shares of VTYX for $5,000,000 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 3,997,269 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Royston Aaron, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 3,997,269 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $27.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTYX traded about 272.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTYX traded about 348.11k shares per day. A total of 50.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.50M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.22% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 15.91, compared to 3.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 18.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.7 and $-1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.9. EPS for the following year is $-2.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.53 and $-2.55.