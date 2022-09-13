There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at 308.93 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $305.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3520422 shares were traded. ENPH reached its highest trading level at $309.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $292.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $174 to $281.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 82,835 shares for $301.02 per share. The transaction valued at 24,934,670 led to the insider holds 1,131,216 shares of the business.

RANHOFF DAVID A sold 5,369 shares of ENPH for $1,573,301 on Aug 10. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 92,902 shares after completing the transaction at $293.03 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Yang Mandy, who serves as the VP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,687 shares for $292.96 each. As a result, the insider received 494,216 and left with 107,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 217.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 92.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $324.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 259.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 3.37M shares per day and 3.81M over the past ten days. A total of 135.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.72M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $604.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $629.18M to a low estimate of $524.06M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.52M, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.29M, an increase of 57.60% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $695M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.02M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.