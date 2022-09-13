There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3471917 shares were traded. ADMA reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADMA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.

On June 04, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 04, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Grossman Adam S bought 250,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 1,128,444 shares of the business.

Grossman Adam S bought 100,000 shares of ADMA for $100,000 on Oct 25. The President and CEO now owns 2,137,616 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, LENZ BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,000 and bolstered with 1,065,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8491.

Shares Statistics:

ADMA traded an average of 2.69M shares per day over the past three months and 2.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.65M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.73M with a Short Ratio of 10.49, compared to 25.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.63% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.1M to a low estimate of $30.3M. As of the current estimate, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.83M, an estimated increase of 78.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.94M, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216M and the low estimate is $173.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.