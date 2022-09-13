There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed the day trading at 29.33 up 4.56% from the previous closing price of $28.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2721998 shares were traded. S reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.33.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of S, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Conder Keenan Michael sold 1,724 shares for $25.40 per share. The transaction valued at 43,790 led to the insider holds 157,861 shares of the business.

Bernhardt David J. sold 3,315 shares of S for $87,682 on Aug 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,732 shares after completing the transaction at $26.45 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Warner Nicholas, who serves as the President, Security of the company, sold 5,560 shares for $26.45 each. As a result, the insider received 147,062 and left with 189,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $78.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, S traded about 3.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, S traded about 3.43M shares per day. A total of 277.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 10.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $95.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.01M to a low estimate of $95.08M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.75M, an estimated increase of 109.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.8M, up 98.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722M and the low estimate is $593.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.