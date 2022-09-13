There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed the day trading at 193.60 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $188.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5386676 shares were traded. ZS reached its highest trading level at $194.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.71.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $233.

On May 26, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 26, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Schlossman Robert sold 239 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 35,850 led to the insider holds 112,622 shares of the business.

Sinha Amit sold 9,975 shares of ZS for $1,363,264 on Jun 16. The President now owns 266,124 shares after completing the transaction at $136.67 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,010 shares for $136.67 each. As a result, the insider received 684,708 and left with 262,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $376.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZS traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZS traded about 3.12M shares per day. A total of 141.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.14M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $305.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.88M to a low estimate of $304.18M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.07M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.1M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.