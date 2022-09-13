This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

In the latest session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at 7.72 up 38.10% from its previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7816158 shares were traded. ARQQ reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arqit Quantum Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $41.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARQQ has traded an average of 122.84K shares per day and 144.58k over the past ten days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.73M. Insiders hold about 79.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 547.03k with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 780.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.04M and the low estimate is $102.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 265.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.