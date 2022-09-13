This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

As of close of business last night, LSB Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.03, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $16.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002551 shares were traded. LXU reached its highest trading level at $16.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 13, 2014, Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $47.

Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 12, 2013, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 per share. The transaction valued at 7,390,500 led to the insider holds 17,650,000 shares of the business.

SBT Investors LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,453,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SBT Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,750,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 83,143,125 and left with 18,053,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $27.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXU traded 947.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.78M. Insiders hold about 39.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $128.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.45M to a low estimate of $94.88M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.23M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.43M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.24M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.52M and the low estimate is $664.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.