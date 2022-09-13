This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Noble Corporation (NE)

In the latest session, Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) closed at 34.32 up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $32.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288589 shares were traded. NE reached its highest trading level at $34.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.17.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Noble Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 56,199 shares for $30.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,709,574 led to the insider holds 18,692,352 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 74,677 shares of NE for $2,304,532 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 18,748,551 shares after completing the transaction at $30.86 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 62,601 shares for $29.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,826,071 and left with 18,823,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $38.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NE has traded an average of 933.57K shares per day and 838.66k over the past ten days. A total of 69.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.83M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.