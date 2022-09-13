Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The closing price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) was 0.25 for the day, down -9.89% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545239 shares were traded. ACRX reached its highest trading level at $0.2746 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2506.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2019, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 46,400 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,333 led to the insider holds 1,016,919 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AcelRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has reached a high of $1.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3465.

Shares Statistics:

ACRX traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 6.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81M, an estimated decrease of -69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82M, up 153.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.41M and the low estimate is $22.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 227.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.