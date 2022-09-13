Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed the day trading at 15.12 up 4.49% from the previous closing price of $14.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962021 shares were traded. FRSH reached its highest trading level at $15.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.51.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when NELSON ZACHARY sold 21,090 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 284,504 led to the insider holds 16,365 shares of the business.

Flower Johanna sold 90,000 shares of FRSH for $1,482,300 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 16,110 shares after completing the transaction at $16.47 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Taylor Jennifer H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,685 shares for $16.33 each. As a result, the insider received 76,506 and left with 15,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $53.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRSH traded about 2.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRSH traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 284.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.57M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 12.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.9M and the low estimate is $607.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.