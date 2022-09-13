Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

The closing price of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) was 71.56 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $69.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6793257 shares were traded. PDD reached its highest trading level at $71.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.41.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $107.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.53.

Shares Statistics:

PDD traded an average of 12.60M shares per day over the past three months and 24.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 910.81M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 20.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.