Update from Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): A steady trajectory

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) closed the day trading at 3.21 up 10.69% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322130 shares were traded. CRDF reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8395.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRDF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when PACE GARY W bought 30,000 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 202,500 led to the insider holds 494,811 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 345.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0308.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRDF traded about 779.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRDF traded about 410k shares per day. A total of 43.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.25M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 3.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.96 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.35 and $-1.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359k, down -24.80% from the average estimate.