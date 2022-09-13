Update from Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): A steady trajectory

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed the day trading at 42.71 up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $41.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545443 shares were traded. HOG reached its highest trading level at $43.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.39.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $60 from $70 previously.

On July 01, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares for $38.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,628 led to the insider holds 508,870 shares of the business.

Masood Rafeh bought 1,335 shares of HOG for $50,062 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 1,335 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, KORNETZKE MARK R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $40.33 each. As a result, the insider received 115,678 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $44.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOG traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOG traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 147.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.24M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 8.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

HOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.63, up from 0.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 14.90% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $926.07M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852.92M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.