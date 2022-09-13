Update from Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): A steady trajectory

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed the day trading at 1.27 up 7.63% from the previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1942981 shares were traded. TGB reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taseko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0526, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6906.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGB traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGB traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 286.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.72M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 4.23M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.56M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.97M and the low estimate is $373.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.