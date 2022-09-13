What shareholders can do to beat the market with DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock

In the latest session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at 65.66 up 2.53% from its previous closing price of $64.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10165405 shares were traded. DOCU reached its highest trading level at $67.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DocuSign Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $65.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $288.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCU has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 7.51M over the past ten days. A total of 200.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.92M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 13.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.