Which analyst expects Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at 20.18 up 4.24% from its previous closing price of $19.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214687 shares were traded. ACLX reached its highest trading level at $20.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.44.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcellx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 01, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.

On March 01, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on March 01, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when New Enterprise Associates 15, bought 312,500 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 6,745,262 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACLX has traded an average of 374.94K shares per day and 357.18k over the past ten days. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.77M. Insiders hold about 8.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 844.93k with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 787.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.15, with high estimates of $-0.71 and low estimates of $-1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3 and $-7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.11. EPS for the following year is $-4.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.55 and $-7.71.