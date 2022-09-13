Which analyst expects Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Vaxart Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.89, up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2066455 shares were traded. VXRT reached its highest trading level at $2.9312 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VXRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 16,100 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Echerd Margaret sold 3,602 shares of VXRT for $28,816 on Nov 30. The SVP, Principal Accntng Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 910.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5602.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VXRT traded 2.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.42M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.78, compared to 23.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 19.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $100k. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $90k. As of the current estimate, Vaxart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112k, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k, a decrease of -63.00% less than the figure of $-10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 70.40% from the average estimate.