Which analyst expects Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) closed at 119.27 up 4.17% from its previous closing price of $114.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2371776 shares were traded. ZBH reached its highest trading level at $119.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $128 to $142.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125.15 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when VAN ZUILEN WILFRED sold 531 shares for $105.22 per share. The transaction valued at 55,870 led to the insider holds 2,240 shares of the business.

Phipps Chad F sold 35,149 shares of ZBH for $4,287,248 on Mar 17. The Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary now owns 41,539 shares after completing the transaction at $121.97 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Yi Sang, who serves as the President, Asia Pacific of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $124.14 each. As a result, the insider received 347,599 and left with 5,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $149.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZBH has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 776.51k over the past ten days. A total of 209.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.63M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZBH is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.85 and $6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $7.13, with 26 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, a decrease of -14.80% over than the figure of $-15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.