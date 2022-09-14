A correction may be in store for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock clocked out at 37.48, down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088540 shares were traded. AQUA reached its highest trading level at $37.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.63.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQUA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,950,900 led to the insider holds 23,765 shares of the business.

Bhambri Nick sold 37,359 shares of AQUA for $1,681,402 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 23,765 shares after completing the transaction at $45.01 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Fages Herve, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 20,438 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 919,765 and left with 41,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQUA traded 569.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 488.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.12M. Shares short for AQUA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.