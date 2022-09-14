A correction may be in store for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares?

As of close of business last night, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at 42.29, down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $43.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1318425 shares were traded. WSC reached its highest trading level at $42.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.28.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 764.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On March 02, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $50.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Olsson Erik sold 126,646 shares for $42.53 per share. The transaction valued at 5,386,330 led to the insider holds 631,938 shares of the business.

Olsson Erik sold 126,647 shares of WSC for $5,499,950 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 631,938 shares after completing the transaction at $43.43 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Olsson Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 126,647 shares for $43.41 each. As a result, the insider received 5,497,430 and left with 631,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $43.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WSC traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.10M. Shares short for WSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 12.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $527.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $537.9M to a low estimate of $516.9M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $432.42M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.06M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $550.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $544.97M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.