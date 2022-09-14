A glimpse at First BanCorp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, First BanCorp.’s stock clocked out at 14.25, down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1310800 shares were traded. FBP reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On November 09, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 09, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RIVERA NAYDA sold 10,000 shares for $16.16 per share. The transaction valued at 161,625 led to the insider holds 256,911 shares of the business.

Berges Gonzalez Orlando sold 50,000 shares of FBP for $781,880 on Aug 10. The EVP and CFO now owns 293,664 shares after completing the transaction at $15.64 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, RIVERA NAYDA, who serves as the EVP and CRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 151,000 and left with 266,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FBP traded 1.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, FBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.70% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $827.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $729.93M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.01M and the low estimate is $842.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.