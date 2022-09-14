A glimpse at First Solar Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, First Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at 136.76, down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $136.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3483818 shares were traded. FSLR reached its highest trading level at $140.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $172 from $60 previously.

On August 26, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $104.50 to $141.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Gloeckler Markus sold 465 shares for $118.74 per share. The transaction valued at 55,214 led to the insider holds 1,373 shares of the business.

Gloeckler Markus sold 478 shares of FSLR for $55,037 on Aug 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,373 shares after completing the transaction at $115.14 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, KENNEDY R CRAIG, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $117.41 each. As a result, the insider received 70,446 and left with 19,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSLR traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.20M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $-0.8, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.