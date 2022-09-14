A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

After closing at $34.02 in the most recent trading day, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at 32.95, down -3.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040855 shares were traded. AGIO reached its highest trading level at $33.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 283.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $50.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Shares short for AGIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 6.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.38% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.4 and a low estimate of $-1.86, while EPS last year was $-1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.73, with high estimates of $-1.41 and low estimates of $-1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.9 and $-7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.9. EPS for the following year is $-6.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $-5.58 and $-7.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $1.47M. As of the current estimate, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.54M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.