A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

After closing at $0.79 in the most recent trading day, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) closed at 0.93, up 17.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1399 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2029166 shares were traded. APRE reached its highest trading level at $1.0374 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Seizinger Bernd R. bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 318,580 shares of the business.

SCHADE CHRISTIAN S bought 37,500 shares of APRE for $24,124 on May 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 292,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Attar Eyal C., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 62,280 and left with 47,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6899.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 722.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.89M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 958.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-1.37.