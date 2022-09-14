An investigation into BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s technical aspects

The price of BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) closed at 52.18 in the last session, down -4.33% from day before closing price of $54.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4331678 shares were traded. BHP reached its highest trading level at $53.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BHP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHP has reached a high of $71.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHP traded on average about 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.46B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 6.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BHP is 6.50, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.70. The current Payout Ratio is 53.60% for BHP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 20651:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

