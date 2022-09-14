An investigation into Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s technical aspects

After closing at $3.76 in the most recent trading day, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at 3.52, down -6.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1604909 shares were traded. EQX reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0614.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.95% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.