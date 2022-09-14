An investigation into RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s technical aspects

The price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at 45.12 in the last session, down -3.22% from day before closing price of $46.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2017835 shares were traded. RNG reached its highest trading level at $46.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On August 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Marlow John H sold 6,047 shares for $42.05 per share. The transaction valued at 254,270 led to the insider holds 202,198 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 3,149 shares of RNG for $139,290 on Aug 23. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 103,706 shares after completing the transaction at $44.23 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Katibeh Mohammed, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 121,641 and left with 128,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $315.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RNG traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.06% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $479.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $487M to a low estimate of $475.5M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $379.27M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.46M, an increase of 29.50% over than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $521M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.