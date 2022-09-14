An investigation into TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)’s technical aspects

The price of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) closed at 31.41 in the last session, down -4.27% from day before closing price of $32.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074235 shares were traded. TPG reached its highest trading level at $32.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPG traded on average about 467.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 550.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 308.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.45M. Insiders hold about 13.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 15.24, compared to 7.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 13.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -74.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.