An overall feel about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Baxter International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 58.13, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $59.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2110113 shares were traded. BAX reached its highest trading level at $59.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BAX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $88 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 per share. The transaction valued at 305,612 led to the insider holds 34,127 shares of the business.

HELLMAN PETER S sold 4,020 shares of BAX for $305,593 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 27,629 shares after completing the transaction at $76.02 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, FORSYTH JOHN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $77.68 each. As a result, the insider received 78,068 and left with 27,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baxter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $89.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BAX traded 3.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 502.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 7.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, BAX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for BAX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1841:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.81B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.78B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.