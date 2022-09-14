An overall feel about Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 29.65, down -8.03% from its previous closing price of $32.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999118 shares were traded. CWH reached its highest trading level at $31.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

On April 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when LEMONIS MARCUS bought 38,350 shares for $26.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,094 led to the insider holds 121,450 shares of the business.

SCHICKLI KENT DILLON bought 5,000 shares of CWH for $141,497 on May 18. The Director now owns 75,985 shares after completing the transaction at $28.30 per share. On May 17, another insider, SCHICKLI KENT DILLON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 142,500 and bolstered with 70,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $46.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWH traded 958.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 643.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.25M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.77M with a Short Ratio of 9.24, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.43% and a Short% of Float of 29.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, CWH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $2.93 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.22 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of $-1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.38B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.