An overall feel about Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) closed at 13.91 down -13.44% from its previous closing price of $16.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1861232 shares were traded. RCKT reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Schwartz Jonathan David sold 45,000 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 738,652 led to the insider holds 179,529 shares of the business.

Shah Gaurav bought 22,000 shares of RCKT for $381,513 on Feb 07. The CEO now owns 517,639 shares after completing the transaction at $17.34 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCKT has reached a high of $36.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCKT has traded an average of 771.63K shares per day and 735.95k over the past ten days. A total of 65.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.98M. Shares short for RCKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.58M with a Short Ratio of 14.08, compared to 7.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.04% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.59 and a low estimate of $-0.76, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.39 and $-3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.78. EPS for the following year is $-1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $-3.19.