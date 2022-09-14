Analysis of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) was 48.00 for the day, down -5.55% from the previous closing price of $50.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2599943 shares were traded. CPRI reached its highest trading level at $49.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On February 03, 2022, MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $93.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Gibbons Judy sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 240,483 led to the insider holds 24,620 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D sold 3,803 shares of CPRI for $188,743 on Jun 03. The Chairman & CEO now owns 933,268 shares after completing the transaction at $49.63 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Purefoy Daniel, who serves as the SVP, Global Ops & Head of D&I of the company, sold 1,950 shares for $50.80 each. As a result, the insider received 99,060 and left with 13,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $72.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.12.

Shares Statistics:

CPRI traded an average of 2.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.70M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 8.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.03 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.74. EPS for the following year is $7.33, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.16 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.