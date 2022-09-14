Analysis of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS): Selected Notes

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) closed the day trading at 20.23 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $21.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034541 shares were traded. ITOS reached its highest trading level at $21.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On October 08, 2020, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On August 18, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hallal David sold 1,171 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hallal David sold 28,444 shares of ITOS for $574,367 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On May 11, another insider, Davis Aaron I., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 338,000 shares for $18.25 each. As a result, the insider received 6,167,422 and left with 2,154,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, iTeos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITOS has reached a high of $52.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITOS traded about 401.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITOS traded about 338.77k shares per day. A total of 35.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.48M. Shares short for ITOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.73, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $-0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.33 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $-2.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $-6.63.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $85.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.52M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.91M, an estimated increase of 2,088.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $273M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $358.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.77M, up 3.90% from the average estimate.