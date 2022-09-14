Analysis of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP): Selected Notes

The closing price of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) was 25.25 for the day, down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $25.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1983806 shares were traded. TRIP reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRIP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $39 previously.

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 02, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares for $23.28 per share. The transaction valued at 99,516 led to the insider holds 26,551 shares of the business.

TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 sold 15,000 shares of TRIP for $412,500 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 33,523 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, MAFFEI GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $22.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,119,084 and bolstered with 92,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $39.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.56.

Shares Statistics:

TRIP traded an average of 2.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 11.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $414.96M to a low estimate of $362.1M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $235M, an estimated increase of 67.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.74M, an increase of 39.80% less than the figure of $67.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902M, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.