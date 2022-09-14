Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV): Selected Notes

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed the day trading at 38.51 down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $38.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020893 shares were traded. VERV reached its highest trading level at $39.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.54.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $56 from $32 previously.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On February 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Kathiresan Sekar sold 50,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,495,000 led to the insider holds 317,839 shares of the business.

Bellinger Andrew sold 20,000 shares of VERV for $698,000 on Jul 20. The CSO & CMO now owns 6,629 shares after completing the transaction at $34.90 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Kathiresan Sekar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,495,000 and left with 317,839 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $76.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERV traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERV traded about 774.78k shares per day. A total of 48.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.64, compared to 9.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.39% and a Short% of Float of 48.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-6.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.66. EPS for the following year is $-2.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.35 and $-4.