Are analysts optimistic about Magna International Inc.’s (NYSE:MGA) stock?

The closing price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) was 57.03 for the day, down -4.68% from the previous closing price of $59.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316502 shares were traded. MGA reached its highest trading level at $58.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $68.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $63.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $90.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.02.

Shares Statistics:

MGA traded an average of 984.45K shares per day over the past three months and 867.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.08M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 3.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.63, MGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.49B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.65B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85B and the low estimate is $41.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.